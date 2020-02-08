Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Charles Libby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Libby


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Libby Obituary
Charles Libby

Born: October 12, 1939; in Pontiac, IL

Died: February 5, 2020; in Belvidere, IL

Charles Libby, 80, of Sycamore, Illinois formerly of New Market, Tennessee, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Northwoods Care Centre in Belvidere, Illinois.

He was born October 12, 1939 in Pontiac, Illinois, the son of Finley and Sarah Katharin (Becker ) Libby. Charles married Christa F. Reber on February 11, 1965, in Germany.

Charles was a Veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War where he earned a medal of Commendation.

He worked in Software Support, Volunteered for Red Cross Disaster Relief and was a former Boy Scout. Charles was a Civil War enthusiast including trips to several reenactments. He dabbled in many things to keep busy including bee keeping, woodworking in his Tennessee shop, gardening and continuing online education classes. In his retirement years he also enjoyed teaching genealogy classes, painting, crafts and spent hours on ancestry developing the family tree.

He is survived by his wife, Christa; two children, Tanya (Donna) Libby and Kai (Lori) Libby; 6 grandchildren, Jake, Cody, Kylie, Ian, Justin and Josh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Frida Reber and Hermann Reber.

Burial will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Charles F. Libby Memorial Fund, for the American Red Cross, addressed to the Libby Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com

or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -