Charles Libby
Born: October 12, 1939; in Pontiac, IL
Died: February 5, 2020; in Belvidere, IL
Charles Libby, 80, of Sycamore, Illinois formerly of New Market, Tennessee, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Northwoods Care Centre in Belvidere, Illinois.
He was born October 12, 1939 in Pontiac, Illinois, the son of Finley and Sarah Katharin (Becker ) Libby. Charles married Christa F. Reber on February 11, 1965, in Germany.
Charles was a Veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War where he earned a medal of Commendation.
He worked in Software Support, Volunteered for Red Cross Disaster Relief and was a former Boy Scout. Charles was a Civil War enthusiast including trips to several reenactments. He dabbled in many things to keep busy including bee keeping, woodworking in his Tennessee shop, gardening and continuing online education classes. In his retirement years he also enjoyed teaching genealogy classes, painting, crafts and spent hours on ancestry developing the family tree.
He is survived by his wife, Christa; two children, Tanya (Donna) Libby and Kai (Lori) Libby; 6 grandchildren, Jake, Cody, Kylie, Ian, Justin and Josh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Frida Reber and Hermann Reber.
Burial will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Charles F. Libby Memorial Fund, for the American Red Cross, addressed to the Libby Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020