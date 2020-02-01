|
Charles Otto Tucker
Born: October 25, 1920; in Mosco, ID
Died: January 25, 2020; in Oakridge, OR
Charles Otto Tucker died on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He is survived by two siblings, three children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was laid to rest on Wednesday, Jan 29, in Oakridge, OR. There will be a memorial held February 7 in Oakridge, OR. Contact info through www.facebook.com/KTLCommunication/
He had a varied life with many interests. He was a professor of communication, retiring from Northern Illinois University, in 1995. Charles lived a life of commitment to community building.
He leaves a legacy through initiating and implementing community programs, and participating with various helping organizations.
Many experienced his warm and simple connection of heart and mind. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." Martin Luther King, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a local charity of your choice.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020