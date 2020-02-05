|
|
Charles Rogers
Born: September 8, 1923; in Yelm WA
Died: February 2, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Charles Rogers, 96, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb.
Born Sept. 8, 1923, in Yelm, Wash., the son of Charles and Mary (Simpkins) Rogers, Charles was a teacher for 37 years, 27 years in Earlville and 10 years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Alaska, New Mexico and Arizona.
He married Phyllis Durham on June 6, 1951, in Nome, Alaska; she passed away in 1980. He married Bonnie (Timm) Blum on March 1, 1986, in Earlville.
A veteran of the US Army, Charles served his country during World War II from June 1943 to February 1946, including from January 1945 until February 1946 in the South Pacific Theater and Occupied Japan.
Charles was a Christian from age 5 and was active in the many churches he attended over the decades of his life.
His passions included photography, woodworking, reading, traveling and spending time with his wife and family. As a teenager, he was state champion in high jump in Washington State. He earned his bachelor's degree and teaching certificate at Western Washington University.
Charles, remembered as a very kind, level-headed, trustworthy and sincere man, is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his children, Richard (Kathy) Rogers, Jared (Jannie) Rogers, Mary (Soren) Rasmussen, Ken (Jenny) Blum and Tim (Martha) Blum; a brother, Doug Wood; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as one great-great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Durham Rogers; a daughter, Phyllis Hitchins; a grandson, Noah Hitchins; and two sisters and four brothers.
The memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, with the Rev. Mary Gay McKinney officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am.
The family asks that memorial/charitable gifts be sent to American Cancer Fund. PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020