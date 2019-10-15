|
Charles Schleyer Jr.
Born: July 22, 1969, in Oak Lawn, IL
Died: October 10, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Charles "Chuck" Schleyer Jr., 50, of Genoa, Illinois, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb.
Born July 22, 1969, in Oak Lawn, the son of Charles Schleyer Sr. and Mary (Martin) Schleyer Love, Chuck was a loving son to his parents and a loving stepson of LyNae Schleyer and Thomas Love.
A 1988 graduate of Naperville North High School, he was a loyal sports fan, avidly loving the White Sox and Bears. Chuck was a custodian at 3M for CSI.
He is survived by his mother, Mary (Thomas) Love; stepmother, LyNae Schleyer; siblings, Karen (Troy) Holthaus, and Todd Schleyer; step-siblings, Kathy (Trey Henry) Love, Rick (Susan) Love, Mark Love, Heather (Tim) Morris; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Schleyer Sr. in March.
The visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk Street, Sycamore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518.
