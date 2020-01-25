|
Charlotte Anthenat
On Friday, the 6th of December, Charlotte Anthenat of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away at home at the age of 85.
Char was born to Lottie (Schoener) and Ernest Anthenat in 1934 in Waterman. She worked for many years at Wurlitzer in DeKalb and was everybody's favorite waitress at the Uptown restaurant in Sycamore. She later worked at Duplex and served at Littlejohn Elementary School as an aide.
Char was a lifelong cat lover, who adopted innumerable feline companions and supported area shelters. She was an enthusiastic and excellent bowler, who was on teams for years and travelled regularly for tournaments.
Char is preceded in death by her father, her mother, and all of her siblings, sister, Ardella Pickett; brothers, Clifford, Earl, LaVern, and Robert; half-sisters, Vida Ellison and Grace Caquelin; and half-brother, Everett.
Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, all of whom remember her fondly, survive. Char was especially close to the families of her sister Ardella's children, among them niece, Vernadel (Pickett) Schavland of Rockford; great-nieces, Nikole (Schavland) Elliott of Pecatonica, Shelley (Pickett) Hydrick of Florida, and Traci (Pickett) Thompson of Florida; and grand-nephew, Jeffrey Schavland of Virginia. (Nephew David Pickett, Sr., and great-nephew David Pickett, Jr., preceded her in death.)
Char enjoyed great friendships in life. Longtime companion Richard Talbot and best friend Jessie Carr both preceded her in death.
Private family Graveside Services will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Fatty's Pub & Grill, 1312 W Lincoln Hwy, in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Charlotte M. Anthenat Memorial Fund, addressed to the Anthenat Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South 4th Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020