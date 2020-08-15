Charlotte C. Brewe
Born: November 15, 1925; in DeKalb, IL
Died: August 10, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Charlotte C. Brewe, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
She was born November 15, 1925 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of William and Ella Pauline (Lenke) Carlson. Charlotte married Leonard L. Brewe on December 11, 1947 in DeKalb, Illinois.
Charlotte was a Food Service Unit Manager in the dormitories at Northern Illinois University for thirty years. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb where she served on church circle and helped with funeral luncheons . Charlotte was a Cub Scout leader and loved to play bridge and read.
She is survived by her four children, Pam Personette of Ottawa, Debbie Albion of DeKalb, Dale (Sue) Brewe of Naperville and Karen (Dave) Hurd of Sandwich; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Bloomquist, Alison (Trevor) Kurtz, Leslie Albion (Fiancé Tyler Lurz), Andrea and Erika Brewe, Matthew (Alison) Hurd and Aaron Hurd; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan, Greyson and Landon; one niece, Kim (Mike) Clauson; nephew, Randy (Meg) Carlson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her parents; brother, Lowell and son-in-law, John Personette.
Visitation and Graveside Service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Charlotte C. Brewe Memorial Fund, addressed to the Brewe Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
