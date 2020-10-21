Charlotte J. Willrett Berg
Born: December 5, 1925
Died: October 12, 2020
Charlotte Jean Willrett Berg, 94, died October 12, 2020 at the home of her son, Gerald Berg, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born on December 5, 1925, the second daughter of George and Caroline (Rueff) Willrett near Malta, Illinois. Her mother died when she was five years old and the family was split up until George remarried 15 months later. At that point, Charlotte, Dorothy and Robert returned to live with their Dad and stepmother Dorothy. In the meantime, She had lived with Uncle Jac and Aunt Ruth Willrett in Malta.
She attended school in Malta graduating in 1943 as Valedictorian. She Received a scholarship to Northern Illinois State Teachers College graduating with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1947. While a college student, she lived with her Grandma Rueff, who managed a student house on John Street. She taught Home Economics at Chadwick, IL for two years and then at Keithsburg, IL for another year.
On February 10, 1951 Charlotte married Gaylord Berg and they moved to their farm home at Creston. She was a homemaker, co-manager of the Hallmark Gift Gallery in Rochelle and secretary/bookkeeper at Estech for 13 years. Charlotte was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, rural Lee, and the Ruth Circle since 1951. She was Sunday School Superintendent for many years. She was secretary for the Creston School Board and for the Dement Township Board for many years. She was an avid card player, gardener, refunder and knitter.
In September 2014 she sold her home in Creston and moved to Oak Crest Area Retirement Center in DeKalb where she enjoyed the friendships of family and friends with her apartment door always open.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Berg in 1995, her parents, George and Caroline Willrett, her stepmother, Dorothy (Banfield) Willrett, her brothers, Raymond, Robert and Frank Willrett, and her sister, Barbara DeWitt.
She is survived by two sons, Gary and Assunta Berg of Summit, NJ and Dr. Gerald Berg and Dr. Patricia Flynn of Scottsdale, AZ, two daughters, Pastor Sandy Berg-Holte and Jim Holte of Aitkin, MN, and Karen and Dr. Tom Fincel of Eugene, OR; 10 grandchildren Jason (Donna) Berg, Pauline (Chris) Minch, Craig Berg, Julie (Joseph) Fews, Brandon Berg, Dodge and Tucker Flynn, Brian (Julia) Holtemeyer, Emily (David) Mueller, and Janelle Holte; and 5 great grandchildren Sage Berg, Jocelyn and Daniel Minch, Clara Fews and Lauren Mueller. She is also survived by her older sister, Dorothy Stoddard, brother and sister in laws, and many nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will take place at Union Cemetery on Perry Road, north of Lee, IL on October 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. the family invites you to join them virtually on zoom, please go to the Anderson Funeral Home website, www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for Calvary Lutheran Church 19 Perry Road Lee, IL 60530 in memory of Charlotte Berg.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home of DeKalb. To sign the guest book go online to www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com