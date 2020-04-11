|
Cherry Agnes Solar McCurn
Born: May 2, 1926
Died: March 14, 2020
Cherry Agnes Solar McCurn passed into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family while under Hospice care. Born on May 2, 1926 in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of James and Alma Solar. She attended Syracuse schools and graduated from Cornell University. Cherry married John Francis McCurn on September 17, 1949 in Syracuse, NY and they celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Cherry was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a role model for all who knew her and a trailblazer for all of who came after. She had a steel trap of a mind that impressed all she came in contact with. She served in multiple volunteer roles throughout her life including volunteer work in Sycamore, IL as Treasurer for the Kishwaukee Hospital Auxiliary and a hospital volunteer at Kishwaukee Hospital where she helped implement a Mammography clinic.
Always so well put together, she was a very devoted and organized mother to six diverse children and all of their activities. She is survived by her loving family; her children Mary (Ken) Petrones of Overland Park, KS, Rene (Nick) Schremmer of Lake George NY, John (Mary Lee) McCurn of Syracuse, NY, Ruth Scruggs of Camillus, NY, Patricia (Eric) Countryman of Schenectady, NY, and James (Charlene) McCurn of North Vernon Indiana; her 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband John F. McCurn, her parents James and Alma (Haley) Solar, her in-laws Judge Francis D. McCurn and Grace McCurn and her granddaughter Tricia (Schremmer) Morrissey.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Kappa Alpha Theta Memorial Scholarship Fund, Francis House of Syracuse, NY and the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center.
Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel, Dewitt, New York on Wednesday March 18, 2020 with burial following in St Mary's Cemetery.
Please visit www.edwardjryanandson.com for a detailed obituary.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020