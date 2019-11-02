|
|
Chester J. Protano
Born: October 10, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 31, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Chester J. "Chet" Protano, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born October 10, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Carmi and Maria (Grittani) Protano. Chet married Joan T. Forrest on August 2, 1952 in Springfield, Illinois.
Chet was a graduate of Precious Blood High School Class of 1952; he was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict with the 101st Airborne Division. He was employed by 4th Street Motors in DeKalb and then later was the owner and operator of Protano Junk Yard and Auto Salvage. Chet was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb.
He is survived by his son, Guy (Nancy) Protano of DeKalb; four grandchildren, Brian (Janet) Kittleson, Brett (Kim Miller) Protano, Bradley Protano and Brandon (Lauren) Protano; nine great-grandchildren, Brenden, Hannah, Blake, Nick, Konnor, Kelsie, Owen, Gwen and Alice; one brother, Tony Protano; several nieces and nephews; his companion, Joann Anderson and her children, Matt and Jestin Anderson, Amy Lord and their children, Loren and Amelia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan in 2000; his son, Steve in 1983; brother, Guy Protano; sisters Lou and Liz.
The Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors at 1:45 p.m. by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chester J. Protano Memorial Fund, addressed to the Protano Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019