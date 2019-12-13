|
|
Christine Dionisopoulos
Born: October 30, 1925
Died: December 11, 2019
Christine was a kind and loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and friend. She will be remembered and missed by many whose lives she touched.
Christine was born October 30, 1925 in Chicago, to James Nasios who immigrated from Messenia Greece and to Bessie Tyrka who immigrated from Tarnow, Poland. In this bi-lingual household, Christine learned to speak Greek and Polish fluently. She attended Socrates Greek Orthodox Parochial School with classes conducted in both English and Greek. She graduated from Harrison High School and then attended business school. Christine was beautiful, intelligent, kind and gracious. She was a bridesmaid in her cousin's wedding party in Chicago. The groom was from St. Paul, Minnesota and several of his friends made the journey from St. Paul by train to attend. One friend was P. Allan Dionisopoulos who saw Christine and it was love at first sight. They began a long distance romance and married shortly afterwards on September 15, 1946. They resided in St. Paul, MN, El Cajon, CA, Bloomington, IN, Tucson, AZ and Milwaukee, WI prior to moving to DeKalb in 1962 where Allan accepted a position as a professor of Political Science at NIU. Christine was hired by the Housing Department at NIU and was a Resident Clerk at Lincoln Hall. In 1965, they were two of the Founders of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and continued as active members for the rest of their lives. Christine was also a founding member of the Greek Orthodox Women's Philanthropic Association. Christine was widowed in 1993.
Christine is survived by her children: Regina (William) Mass of North Liberty, Iowa, James (Tana Knetsch) Dionisopoulos of Sycamore, Illinois, George (Sandra) Dionisopoulos Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Michael (Justine) Dionisopoulos of North Royalton, Ohio, Catherine (Clare) Fairfield of Coralville, Iowa, She is survived by 14 beloved grandchildren: Matthew (Amanda) Dionisopoulos; William (Mary) Mass; Sarah (Brian)Walker; Elaina (Erik) Vietz; Channing, Fallyn, Conner Dionisopoulos; Christiana, Emily, Olivia, Hannah, McKenzie, Harrison, and Nicholas Fairfield; She is also survived by 4 beloved great-grandsons: Ian, Lennon, and Aiden Walker and Camden Vietz. She is survived by a sister-in-law Barbara Dionisopoulos, two cousins Ted Gebski and Mabel Johnston, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded by her parents, husband, sister Georgia Nasios and a granddaughter, Mary Grace Fairfield and a great- grandson, Dylan Vietz.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Christine's memory to the Activities Department of the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility or to a .
Due to a recent fire at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the funeral services will be held at: First Lutheran Church, 324 N 3rd St. DeKalb, Illinois, on Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:30 am with Father Dustin Lyon officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service in Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 4:00pm till 7:00pm with a Trisagion Service at 6:30pm in the Finch Funeral Home. The Dionisopoulos Family wishes to thank Dr. Thakkar, and the DeKalb County Rehab staff, and Journey Care Hospice for their excellent care. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019