Christopher Robert Guest



Born: September 26, 1959; in DeKalb, IL



Died: May 19, 2020; in Minneapolis, MN



Christopher Robert Guest was born in DeKalb, IL, on September 26, 1959 and passed away on May 19, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. Chris was 60 years old.



Chris grew up in DeKalb, IL, attended St. Mary's school and graduated from DeKalb High School in 1977. Chris got his BS at Augustana College in 1981 and his PhD in chemistry from University of Wyoming in Laramie in 1984. Upon completing a fellowship in San Diego Chris joined Coulter Beckman and worked there until retiring in 2017. During that time Chris transferred to Minneapolis where he lived until his death.



Chris started swimming competitively at the age of 4 when he was in the bleachers at a swim meet and asked to complete a relay team. He continued swimming throughout school, Masters Swims and Triathlons. Chris was a great athlete.



During retirement Chris started "Sky's the Limit" dog training service, bought a cabin on Grave's Lake in Remer Mn and enjoyed his time with his dogs Sonny and Carley.



Chris was preceded in death by his parents B. Ross and Virginia and is survived by his sister Marian, his nieces Emilie, Julia, and Claire as well as Cousins Kate, Rita, Bob, Quin, Mike, Clark, Liz and Tom.



We will miss you.



Private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb, IL, with Father Dean Russell officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.





