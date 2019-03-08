Christopher Scott Ordlock



Born: February 27, 1976



Died: March 6, 2019



Christopher Scott Ordlock passed away suddenly on March 6, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1976 in Hinsdale to Richard Ordlock and Rebecca Higgins. He graduated from Larkin High School in 1994 and following in his parents' footsteps, attended Northern Illinois University to study music. He was an outstanding bass player and musician; he studied for a semester in the Czech Republic. He played in many ensembles including the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, with whom he performed at Carnegie Hall. After earning a music degree, Chris did some graduate work in Bass Performance at Roosevelt and the University of Illinois before attending Western Illinois University where he earned a degree in Accounting.



Chris first met Emily Miller at NIU in 1994, and they eloped to Las Vegas to marry on July 4, 2004. Chris worked several Accounting/Finance/IT jobs for John Deere in the Quad Cities before he relocated to Colorado for four years. In Colorado he had the chance to work as a Pit Master at a new BBQ restaurant. He loved learning how to make competition-quality meats and working at GQue BBQ. After relocating back to DeKalb in May 2018 for "semi-retirement", he worked several part-time jobs before finding a position he enjoyed as a Pricing Analyst in Aurora for CoWorx and LSC Communications. In addition to music and BBQ, he excelled at so many things; he was five hours away from earning a pilot's license, he ran a half and full marathon, he loved to snowboard, he loved cooking outstanding meals, and he adored his puppies.



He is survived and desperately missed by his wife, Emily; brother, Todd (Cherise); brother, Craig; mother, Rebecca (Scott) Higgins; parents-in-law, Tom and Pam Reh; grandmother-in-law, Helen Morel; siblings-in-law, Kate (Terry) Hoffman and Jeremy (Rebecca) Miller; nieces, Aria (Matthew), Elle, Shiloh, Whitley, and Thalia; and nephews, Jack, Max, and Cooper.



He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, grandfather-in-law, and his father, Richard Ordlock.



A memorial service for Chris will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 6:30pm at Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Janet Hunt of the First Lutheran Church in DeKalb officiating. Cremation was entrusted to Finch Crematory.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the family and the NIU School of Music.



Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019