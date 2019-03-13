Clare Cavell Bogle



Born: July 23, 1920



Died: March 8, 2019



Clare Veronica Cavell Bogle, of Arlington, Texas, born July 23, 1920 in Mendota, Illinois, died March 8, 2019.



In 1941 she married Curtis Bogle of DeKalb, Illinois. Clare and Curt lived in DeKalb for over sixty years, moving to Texas in 2001. Clare returned to college in the 1950's on a part-time basis while raising her family, finally earning her B.A. in English in 1971 and an M.A. in Library Science in 1978, both from Northern Illinois University. She served as a school librarian and English teacher at Malta ISD for 15 years.



Clare and Curt traveled extensively in Europe and the US, spending many winters in Tucson, Arizona. Clare's faith in God sustained her throughout her life. In 2007, she completed a four-year course of study in biblical studies, which covered every book of the Bible, at the University of Dallas School of Ministry Catholic Biblical School.



Clare was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Clara Cavell; two sisters, Eleanor Gillette and Joan Cavell; her husband, Curt; and her distant cousin, Edith Cavell, a British nurse martyred in World War I.



Her survivors include her children, Veronica Cavell, Jennifer (Roger) Neppl, Stephanie (Don) Carr, Michele (Jim) Bress, Curt (Lynn) Bogle, Sarah (Danny) Vogus, and Grant (Karen) Bogle; 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held in Sycamore, Illinois in June. Published in Daily-Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary