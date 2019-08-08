|
Clarence A. Metzler
Born: January 28, 1922
Died: July 27, 2019
Clarence A. "Skip" Metzler, 97, Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore, IL passed away July 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born January 28, 1922 to August John and Elfrida (Stetins) Metzler in Chicago, he graduated from Lane Tech High School.
Skip joined the U.S. Naval Reserves at age 17 in 1939 and served aboard USS Heywood (APA-6) 1940-1945, mostly in the South Pacific. He was called back to active duty 1950-1952 serving aboard USS Winston (AKA-94) in Korea.
He married Janet Ryrholm April 24, 1954. They raised their family in Sterling, IL where he was a leader for Boy Scout Troop 305. Skip retired from Northern Illinois Gas Company in 1986 after 39 years, and later moved to Lake Summerset near Durand. Active at St. Paul Lutheran (Sterling) and Trinity Lutheran (Durand). Skip was active in American Legion Posts 296 (Sterling) and 676 (Durand).
Skip most enjoyed family and music. Since relocating to DeKalb in 2017, he made the most of attending many musical events, rarely missing the DeKalb Municipal Band's concerts in the park each summer.
He is survived by his wife, sons David (Susan) of Sterling, Mark (Kelli) of Davis, John (Beth) of DeKalb, daughter Christine (Tim) Wagenknecht of Aurora, grandchildren (August John, Katherine, Victoria, Audria, Ellen, Jennifer and Matthew), and sister Faith (Donald) Semla of Barrington. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter, his parents, brother-in-law Edward Pritchett, sister Evelyn Pritchett, nephew Daniel Pritchett, and grand-nephew Erick Pritchett.
Internment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the DeKalb Municipal Band or .
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2019