Clarence B. Waldhier



Born: October 26, 1920; in Evansville, IN



Died: April 2, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Clarence B. "Wally" Waldhier, 98, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb, Illinois.



Wally was born on October 26, 1920 to William J. and Ophia (Raney) Waldhier in Evansville, Indiana. He married Olga M. Johnson in 1943 and has been a resident of DeKalb County ever since. Wally was a decorated WWII Army veteran, having landed in New Guinea and the Philippines during the height of battle.



Wally retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1975, after 37 years service as a mail carrier in DeKalb. He then worked ten years for the Illinois Tollway, retiring in 1985. Wally was a member of the Stage Coach Players, the Elks Club, the Lions Club and the American Legion. His years of community service included volunteering as a scuba diver with the underwater recover team, an instructor of driver's education, a driver for MedVac, a Boy Scout Leader and a Crisis Hot Line counselor. Wally enjoyed playing pinochle, square dancing, performing magic tricks and making people laugh.



Wally was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one brother, William "Kenneth" Waldhier.



A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore, with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post 66.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clarence B. Waldheir Memorial Fund, for Northwestern Medicine Hospice in DeKalb, addressed to the Waldheir Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary