Clarence W. Thorpe
Clarence W. Thorpe

Born: September 9, 1924; in Waterman, IL

Died: August 7, 2020; in Bloomington, IL

Clarence W. Thorpe, 95 passed away at the Martin Health Center in Bloomington, Illinois on August 7, 2020.

Clarence was born on September 9, 1924 at the Waterman Hospital to Harvey and Alice Thorpe. He lived in Waterman up until one year ago when he moved to Bloomington. He graduated from Waterman High School in 1942 and started farming the family farm. In 1955 he married Norma Vesta in DeKalb, Illinois. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2015.

Surviving are four children, Linda (Andy) Ehrhart from Waterman; Roger (Ida) Thorpe from DeKalb; Karol (Jeff) Adams from Bloomington; Mary (Carl) Neubauer from Downs; 6 grandchildren; 2 step- grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Clarence was a member of the Waterman United Methodist church, serving as a board member and a volunteer taking care of the pipe organ. He was also a member of the Waterman Masonic Lodge and DeKalb County Farm Bureau.

His love for his wife and family showed in everything he did. He was proud to be a farmer and enjoyed drives in the country to see the crops.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Rev. Jake Cho of the Waterman United Methodist Church officiating.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both visitation and funeral services.

The family appreciates the staff at Martin Health Center and the wonderful care they gave to our Dad.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clarence W. Thorpe Memorial Fund, addressed to the Thorpe Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

Please go to www.andersonfuneralhomeltd.com to leave the family condolences.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
