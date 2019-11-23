|
Clifford Johnson
Clifford "Cliff" Johnson, age 103,of DeKalb, passed away quietly, slipping from his earthly chains to claim the promise of his Savior.
He was born January 6, 1916, in DeKalb,to proud parents, Edward and Bessie (Holland) Johnson.
He is survived by his son, Roger (Kathie) Johnson;one son-in-law, Dan Gilmore; three grandchildren: Kevin Gilmore, Mark (Alicia Barber) Johnson, Kristi (Beau) Bradley; seven great-grandchildren: Jessica King, Chantel King, Jerome Johnson, Avery Bradley, Adrienne Bradley, Tyler Gilmore, Laurel Johnson and one great-great granddaughter, Anessa Lawrence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bessie; his wife Ruth; two siblings, Lois Johnson and Art Johnson; his daughter Carol Gilmore and one granddaughter Michelle Gilmore.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 29. 2019, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St.,Elburn.
A memorial service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. Private family interment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Cliff's name. Checks may be made to the "Clifford E.Johnson Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019