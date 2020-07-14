Clifton Chesser
Born: February 11, 1943; in Springfield, KY
Died: July 10, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Clifton Chesser, 77, of Sycamore, IL. died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Naperville, IL.
He was born February 11, 1943 in Springfield, KY. to Cecil and Mae (Mattingly) Chesser. He married Patricia E. Riley on October 11, 1963.
Clifton was a plant manager at the Suter Company in Sycamore for 42 years, retiring in 2008. He was a former golfer, bowler, and also a lifetime member of the DeKalb Moose. He enjoyed watching TV, especially old shows and westerns.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy; four children, Gene (Tina) Chesser, Keith (Julie) Chesser, Pamela Chesser and Kenneth (Darcy) Chesser; 15 grandchildren, Brandon, Courtney, Timothy, Christopher, Brittany, Amanda, Zachary, Mellissa, Scott, Cheyenne, Raven, Sienna, Payton, Bryan and Jacob; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Homer, Herman and Billy Joe.
His visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
His funeral will be at the Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown, KY and burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Fairfield, KY.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com