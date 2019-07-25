Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Colburn Johnson
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Shabbona State Park Three Fires Picnic Shelter
Colburn G. "cobby" Johnson


1942 - 2019
Colburn G. "cobby" Johnson Obituary
Colburn G. Johnson,

Born: October 30, 1942

Died: July 17, 2019

Colburn G. "Cobby" Johnson, 76, of Shabbona, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

He was born October 30, 1942, in DeKalb, the son of Glenn and Darlene (Osland) Johnson. Cobby married Rosmary Easterbrooks on October 5, 1973.

Cobby was a veteran of the US Navy, having served from 1962-1966. Cobby was a carpet installer and owned, Cobbs Carpet Service along with his son, Scott. He was a former volunteer Fireman for the City of DeKalb and a member of the Shabbona Sportsman Club. Cobby was a former member of the American Legion Post 66 and the Moose Club in DeKalb.

He is survived by his children, Brandee Johnson of DeKalb, Scott (Tresa Kelly) Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona; step-children, Donna Hector of Denver, Colorado, Billy Hector of North Carolina, David Hanson of DeKalb; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Roger Johnson; and his sister, Suzie Duran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; great-grandson, Anthony; sisters, Janet and Barbara; and his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Shabbona State Park Three Fires Picnic Shelter with Pastor Jim Allen officiating, with Full Military Honors following service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Colburn G. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 25, 2019
