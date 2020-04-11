|
Colette A. Doyle
Born: April 4 1952; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 4, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Colette A. Doyle, 68, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Bethany Rehab and Health Care Center in DeKalb. She was born April 4 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James E. and Mary A. (Caddigan) Doyle. Colette was born on the South Side of Chicago. She was raised with seven brothers and sisters in a close Irish Family. She attended St. Justin Elementary School and Visitation High School in Chicago, and St. Francis College in Joliet, Illinois. She spent her life helping children and young adults. She retired and lived her later years in DeKalb. Colette was a member of St. Mary Parish in DeKalb. Colette succumbed to cancer and died on her birthday.
She will be dearly missed She is survived by her siblings, James (Judy) Doyle, Maureen (David) Gillott, Karen (Michael) Landis, Margaret (Patrick) Keanne, Eileen (Henry) Crawford; beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Madonna Streicher; her brother, Dennis Doyle; and her parents. The Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Condolences can be emailed to [email protected]
Memorials can be made to the Colette A. Doyle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Doyle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020