Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Colleen Bowers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen D. Bowers


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen D. Bowers Obituary
Colleen D. Bowers

Born: July 22, 1944; in Lincoln, NE

Died: September 23, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Colleen D. Bowers, 75, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born July 22, 1944, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Herbert and Madeline(Kimberly) Large.

Colleen was an Administrative Secretary for University of Nebraska and then at Northern Illinois University. Taking care of her daughter, Stacie Lynn was Colleen's focal point in her life. Colleen enjoyed puzzles, reading, listening to Frank Sinatra and volunteering for the Epilepsy Foundation.

She is survived by her son, Eric (April) Bowers ; her granddaughter, Anna Bowers; several nieces, nephews, and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacie Lynn Bowers; her parents; her three sisters, Suzie, Val, and Holly.

Per Colleen's request there will be no services. Cremation has taken place at Anderson Funeral Home Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Colleen Bowers Memorial Fund, for the Epilepsy Foundation, addressed to the Bowers Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, call 815-756-1022 or visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now