Colleen D. Bowers
Born: July 22, 1944; in Lincoln, NE
Died: September 23, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Colleen D. Bowers, 75, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born July 22, 1944, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Herbert and Madeline(Kimberly) Large.
Colleen was an Administrative Secretary for University of Nebraska and then at Northern Illinois University. Taking care of her daughter, Stacie Lynn was Colleen's focal point in her life. Colleen enjoyed puzzles, reading, listening to Frank Sinatra and volunteering for the Epilepsy Foundation.
She is survived by her son, Eric (April) Bowers ; her granddaughter, Anna Bowers; several nieces, nephews, and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacie Lynn Bowers; her parents; her three sisters, Suzie, Val, and Holly.
Per Colleen's request there will be no services. Cremation has taken place at Anderson Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Colleen Bowers Memorial Fund, for the Epilepsy Foundation, addressed to the Bowers Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, call 815-756-1022 or visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019