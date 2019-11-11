Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Collette Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collette Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Collette Edwards Obituary
Collette Edwards

Born: 1949

Died: 2019

Collette passed away October 14, 2019 from complications of Pneumonia, Valley Fever and Richters transformed DLBC Lymphoma. She was 70 years old. Born in Sandwich, IL, a graduate of Hinckley Big Rock High School and Rockford Memorial Hospital nursing program, she was a Registered Nurse in severalfields for over 40 years, most recently at Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital in Mesa, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Edwards, daughters Emily (Adam) Klein, Elizabeth Jamison and Erin (Joe) Scheurn. As well as 7 grandchildren: Abby, Kobe, Savannah, Emma, Noah, Gwen, Max, Nieces, Nephews, Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews.

She had a beautiful and compassionate soul, was a friend to everyone, had a heart for Jesus and service. She will ba a shining light we will all carry with us forever.

A Memorial and Celebration of her life will be held October 26th, 4 pm at the Klein home, 22113 S. 174th St. Gilbert, AZ, 85298

Donations to the , Arizona Chapter, in her honor would be apreciated.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Collette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -