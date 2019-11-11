|
|
Collette Edwards
Born: 1949
Died: 2019
Collette passed away October 14, 2019 from complications of Pneumonia, Valley Fever and Richters transformed DLBC Lymphoma. She was 70 years old. Born in Sandwich, IL, a graduate of Hinckley Big Rock High School and Rockford Memorial Hospital nursing program, she was a Registered Nurse in severalfields for over 40 years, most recently at Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital in Mesa, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Edwards, daughters Emily (Adam) Klein, Elizabeth Jamison and Erin (Joe) Scheurn. As well as 7 grandchildren: Abby, Kobe, Savannah, Emma, Noah, Gwen, Max, Nieces, Nephews, Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews.
She had a beautiful and compassionate soul, was a friend to everyone, had a heart for Jesus and service. She will ba a shining light we will all carry with us forever.
A Memorial and Celebration of her life will be held October 26th, 4 pm at the Klein home, 22113 S. 174th St. Gilbert, AZ, 85298
Donations to the , Arizona Chapter, in her honor would be apreciated.
