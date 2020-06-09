Robert H. Collin
Born: August 31, 1932; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 5, 2020,
Robert H. Collin, 87, of Malta, formerly of DeKalb, Illinois and Cambridge, Wisconsin, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
He was born August 31, 1932, in DeKalb, the son of Oscar and Helene (Misner) Collin. Bob married Sharon Erickson on November 23, 1952 in DeKalb.
Bob was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1951 and was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in DeKalb, DeKalb Masonic Lodge, Tebala Shrine Club in Rockford; and DeKalb Elks Club. He was an avid artist, painting pictures and stones.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debe (Larry) Fullington of Malta, Tami (Kelly Witte) Collin of Cambridge, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Michelle (Justin) Talley of Sycamore, Ryan Collin and Kelley (Travis) Ulrich, both of DeKalb; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Tyler, and Waylon and Gretchyn; two brothers, Donald (Jackie) Collin and Richard Collin, both of DeKalb; special niece, Dee (Eric) Paulsen ; daughter-in-law, Jan Collin of DeKalb; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon in 2014; and his son, Rob Collin in 2017. A Masonic Service will be held at a later date with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 to follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert H. Collin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Collin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.