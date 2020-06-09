Collin Robert H.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Collin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Collin

Born: August 31, 1932; in DeKalb, IL

Died: June 5, 2020,

Robert H. Collin, 87, of Malta, formerly of DeKalb, Illinois and Cambridge, Wisconsin, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born August 31, 1932, in DeKalb, the son of Oscar and Helene (Misner) Collin. Bob married Sharon Erickson on November 23, 1952 in DeKalb.

Bob was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1951 and was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in DeKalb, DeKalb Masonic Lodge, Tebala Shrine Club in Rockford; and DeKalb Elks Club. He was an avid artist, painting pictures and stones.

He is survived by his two daughters, Debe (Larry) Fullington of Malta, Tami (Kelly Witte) Collin of Cambridge, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Michelle (Justin) Talley of Sycamore, Ryan Collin and Kelley (Travis) Ulrich, both of DeKalb; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Tyler, and Waylon and Gretchyn; two brothers, Donald (Jackie) Collin and Richard Collin, both of DeKalb; special niece, Dee (Eric) Paulsen ; daughter-in-law, Jan Collin of DeKalb; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon in 2014; and his son, Rob Collin in 2017. A Masonic Service will be held at a later date with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 to follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert H. Collin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Collin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved