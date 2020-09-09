Connie M. Dodson
Born: December 26, 1935; in Ramsey, IL
Died: August 30, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Connie M. Dodson, 84, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
Born Dec. 26, 1935, in Ramsey, Ill., the daughter of Raymond and Tracy (Hawthorne) Cothern, Connie married Ralph E. Dodson on May 31, 1953, in Ramsey.
Connie worked at GTE Automatic Electric for many years, but also enjoyed being a homemaker. You would often find her working on her crossword puzzles or out at garage sales hunting treasures for her grandchildren. Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the quiet strength of the family. Her home was always the hub where you knew you could stop by anytime and find her ready to listen without judgement, offering her words of wisdom. She loved unconditionally and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her loving hugs and undeniable sass will be greatly missed.
She received no glory on earth, but is surely wearing the crown of glory in heaven. Rest in peace, we love you. Connie was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Sycamore.
Connie was loved and will be missed by her daughters, Linda Korth and Debbie (Mark) Dequin; sister, Carole Nunally; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 66 years, Ralph; parents; daughter, Kathy Rockstead; brother, Gary Cothern; and sister-in-law, Karen Cothern.
A private family viewing will be held at 12 pm Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Quiram Funeral Chapel, 1245 Somonauk Street, Sycamore; with a short service and burial following at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram SycamoreChapel, 815-895-6589.