Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Connie Diestelkamp
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Connie May Diestelkamp

Connie May Diestelkamp Obituary
Connie May Diestelkamp

Connie May Diestelkamp, 76, of Cortland, Illinois, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Bloomington, Illinois following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

She is survived by her husband, Al Diestelkamp of Cortland; four children, Andy (Karen) Diestelkamp of Pontiac; Laura (Mike) Alvarez of Cortland; Suzy (Scott) Miller of Bloomington; and Lance Diestelkamp of DeKalb; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; also surviving are her mother, Virginia Hennecke of DeKalb; two brothers; and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Until disease rendered her unable, she was an active member of the Edgebrook Lane Church of Christ in Sycamore.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6 at the funeral home.

For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com

or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020
