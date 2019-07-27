|
Corinne L. Sulaver
Born: February 7, 1932; in Paw Paw, IL
Died: July 24, 2019; in Winfield, IL
Corinne L. Sulaver, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died peacefully surrounded by her family after complications of a stroke, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois.
She was born February 7, 1932, in Paw Paw, Illinois, the daughter of Haskell and Ruth (Vance) Ritter. Corinne married Milan "Mike" Sulaver on September 8, 1951 at Somonauk Presbyterian Church on Chicago Road.
Corinne graduated Waterman High School Class of 1949. She was employed by Schultz Drug Store, Hayes Dairy, Bell Telephone, Ellis Bakery and retired from Northern Illinois University after 23 years. Corinne was a resident of DeKalb since 1951. In retirement she and Mike wintered in Mercedes, Texas and summered in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Corinne's family always came first and she enjoyed attending every activity of her children and grandchildren regardless of location. She took extreme pride in her homes and her gardens. Corinne loved to travel, she visited 49 of 50 states as well as, Mexico, Canada, Panama, Caribbean, and Europe. She also enjoyed, reading, sewing, crochet and was an avid golfer and Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
She was a loving wife to her husband, Mike, they were just 47 days short of 68 years of marriage; her children, Michael (Rosemary) Sulaver, Randy (Judy) Sulaver, Debra (Rick) Stevens, Steven (Patti) Sulaver; grandchildren, Nathan (Daina) Sulaver, Adrienne (John) Hall, Randy (Brieann) Sulaver II, Robert Sulaver, Derek (Cameron) Stevens, Kristin (Brian) Diedrich, Melinda Sulaver, Steven (Greg) Sulaver; great-grandchildren, Gavin Sulaver, Chase Sulaver, Elle Sulaver, Jett Hall, Beau Hall, Jayde Koster, Collins Sulaver, Izaak Smith, Addyson Sulaver, Aubrey Diedrich, Nathan Diedrich, and Landen Diedrich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Mary Lou (Lloyd) Leifheit, Donna (Edward) McCauley, and Dianna (Albert) May.
A Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Corinne L. Sulaver Memorial Fund, addressed to the Sulaver Family, for Tebala Shriners Club of Rockford, Danny Thomas St. Jude's Research Hospital, or Kids Wish, in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 27, 2019