craig vincent sells
Born: September 22, 1944
Died: April 23, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Craig announces his passing after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's. He passed away peacefully, with loved ones on April 23, 2020.
Born in DeKalb on September 22, 1944 to Helen (Dearth) Gresh and Frank Otto Sell, he spent much of his earlier years in Vilas County, Wisconsin. This is where he grew to love the outdoors with his two brothers, Jory and Cody Trutt.
He is survived by his beloved wife JoAnne, son Vincent Sell, Tempe, AZ. , son Benjamin Sell, Aurora, Il., Step-son, Mark ( Nicole) Massier, Mesa, AZ., step-daughter, Nichole (Christian) Krueger, Mesa, AZ., and grandchildren, Ritter, Addison, Alexander, Brady, Charles and Conner. Also, brothers Jory Trutt, DeKalb and Cody Trutt, Long Beach, CA., and many dear family members.
Craig is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother-in-law, and beloved son Matthew.
Craig served in the U.S. Army from 1962-65, spending most of his active duty in Germany. Upon returning to DeKalb in 1965 he became a member of the DeKalb Police Department. He served for 30 years, until his retirement in 1996, as Detective Sargeant. He graduated from Kishwaukee College and furthered his education at Northwestern University. During his many years in DeKalb he belonged and was involved in the following: Elks club, Eagles Club, a life member of AMVETS, life member of the 40 & 8, life member of Post 66, and a life member of Northwestern NUTI alumni.
He enjoyed his family, especially his three sons, and his many good friends. He loved fishing, working on projects, golfing, and in his later years, writing novelettes and painting. He was known for his unique sense of humor and control of any situation.
He married JoAnne Massier in 1994 and they relocated to Beavercreek, Ohio in 1997. There he worked in various jobs until he found his passion in rebuilding a cabin on a creek in the Pike Forest, south of Dayton, OH. It was his retreat and his last building project. They made one more move to Arizona in 2011, to retire together and enjoy the climate, family, and many guests.
His memory will forever live in our hearts.
Cremation will be handled by Sonoran Skies Mortuary and a private Mass will be held for limited family members in Mesa, Arizona. A memorial service will be held in DeKalb, Illinois at an appropriate time when friends and family can gather together to celebrate Craig's life. An announcement will be made in the DeKalb Daily Chronicle and also on the website listed
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020