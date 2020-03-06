|
Cristy Fisch
Born: November 2, 1984; in Sandwich, IL
Died: March 1, 2020: in Rockford, IL
Cristy Fisch, 35, of Kingston, Illinois, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis, Rockford.
Born November 2, 1984, in Sandwich, the daughter of Joe and Cindy (Sowell) Fisch, Cristy had a big heart, she liked to go shopping, taking pictures and painting with her daughters. She also loved and enjoyed spending time and playing with her dog Nemo; we know in our hearts that he will miss her also. She liked decorating her house during the holiday seasons. She also enjoyed going to the gym and working out.
Cristy is survived by her parents; her daughter, DeAnna; sister, Cassie (Troy) Hendry; niece, Alexis; grandparents, Cleveland and Judy Sowell of Jackson, Tenn.; uncles and aunts, Rodney (Sue) Sowell; Tim (Connie) Fisch, Bill (Barb) Fisch and Dan (Jackie) Fisch; numerous cousins; and special friend, Randall Scott.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Delaney Eileen in 2019; grandparents, Albert and Rosella Fisch of Dubuque, Iowa; uncle, Jim Fisch; and aunt, MaryAnn Fisch.
The visitation will be held at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020