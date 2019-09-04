|
|
Curtis Abram Combs
Born: November 23, 1933
Died: June 11, 2019
Curtis A. Combs, age 85 of Newark, IL passed away June 11, 2019 at Sandwich Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Sandwich, IL.
Curtis was born November 23, 1933 in Sandwich, IL to Curtis Bond and Ione May (Reynolds) Combs. He married Donna J. Rees, March 27, 1954 at Salem Lutheran Church in Sandwich, IL. Curtis was a 1951 graduate of Sandwich Community High School. He served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1956 at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland and Robert Gray Air Force Base in Texas. He then worked as a construction worker (cement finisher) for the Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Union in Aurora, IL, Winter Haven, FL, and finally in Janesville, WI, until he retired in 1998. He was a loving husband and father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, longtime member of the Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Union and lifelong member of the Millington Methodist Church.
Curtis and his wife Donna had been married for more than 60 years. Joining his and her many talents, they remodeled their houses in Millington, on Fox River Drive in Illinois, in Winter Haven, FL, and in Janesville, WI. They loved to invite family and friends to their home, play Bingo and Poker with their friends and were always ready to support anyone that needed help, family member or friend.
Curtis is survived by his four children, Cindy (Jim) Cullen of Janesville, WI; Tamara (Larry) Revisky of Sheridan, IL; Gary (Claudia) of Germany; and Danny (Ann Marie) of Winter Haven, FL; six grandchildren, Shannon, Andy (Carrie), Benjamin, Nicholas, Matthew, and Jonas; four great grandchildren, Katie, Dustin, Ethan, and Hayley; and his brother Gerald (Judy) Combs of Sandwich. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister-in-law Judy Combs, and brother-in-laws Dale Rees and Chuck Kratzer.
Graveside Services for Curtis and his wife Donna will be together, with military honors on Tuesday September 10th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak ridge Cemetery, [1226 - 2498] Suydam Rd, Sandwich, IL 60548, with Rev. Rich Fassig officiating. Everyone is welcomed to join us for coffee at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St., after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward Fox Valley Community Services 1406 Suydam Rd. Sandwich, IL 60548. For further information please call 331-318-9041.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019