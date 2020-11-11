1/1
Curtis William Clegg
1966 - 2020
Curtis William Clegg

Born: March 17, 1966; in Rockford, IL

Died: November 9, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Curtis William Clegg, 54, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at home with his wife and children.

He was born March 17, 1966, in Rockford, the son of Carol Jean (Clarke) Clegg and Charles Lee Clegg. Curtis was a 1984 graduate of Rochelle High School. He studied briefly at Kishwaukee College before accepting an internship on The Hill in Washington, D.C. Curtis served on staff of Congressman Tom Campbell from 1989-1993; Senator Jon Kyle from 1993-1995; Congressman Tom Campbell from 1995-2001; Senate Foreign Relations Committee, starting in 2001 in Washington, D.C., before returning to Illinois after the September 11th attack on our country.

Curtis pursued his life-long passion of photography when he returned to Illinois. His photos were often seen in local newspapers and in the sports section. Not only did he enjoy photographing sporting events, he loved taking pictures of competitive shooting and still photography on movie sets. Curtis has several films to his credit. He was rarely without a camera.

Curtis married his wife Sally Stanbery Oct. 11, 2008, at Hopkins Park, DeKalb. He became an instant father to Liam and Aaron. He raised the two boys with kindness, love and integrity. He will be truly missed.

Walk-through visitation will be 11 am to 2:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk Street, followed by a Graveside Service at 3:30 pm at Greenview Cemetery, Esmond, with Pastor Dave Rogula of Esmond United Methodist Church officiating.

Memorials can be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date.

Please visit www.olsonfh.com for COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore,815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:30 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
NOV
12
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Greenview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
