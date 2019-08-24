|
Cynthia A. Lakatos
Born: May 16, 1961; in Geneva, IL
Died: August 15, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Cynthia A. Lakatos, 58, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 16, 1961, in Geneva, the daughter of Donald and Jean (Killbury) Reser. Cynthia married Gary T. Lakatos on October 27, 1984 in Coldwater, Michigan.Cynthia was employed at Johnson Controls for 25 years. She enjoyed camping in Wisconsin, being around people, and especially her dog, Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; her daughter, Rachelle (Brian) Lakatos Sequin, grandchildren, Estella and Cameron; six siblings, Jim (Denise)and their children, Kimmy, Stacie, Jennifer, Linda (Bill) and their children, Keith, Desi, Andrea, Stephanie, David and his children, Kristy, Ryan, David, Jr., Donna McLain and her children, Michael, Kacie, Justin, Leila, Charlie and his children, Amanda, McKenzie, Shawn, Ginny (Neil) and their children, Alan, Kathy; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents, Virginia and Jim Killbury.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at DeKalb Columbus Club, 1336 Lincoln Hwy. in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cynthia A. Lakatos Memorial Fund, for Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center, addressed to the Lakatos Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019