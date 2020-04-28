|
|
Dale H. Schroeder
Born: July 8, 1953; in Berwyn, IL
Died: April 24, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Dale H. Schroeder, 66, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
He was born July 8, 1953, in Berwyn, Illinois, the son of Robert E. and Yvonne H. (Braband) Schroeder. Dale was a graduate of Geneva High School Class of 1971. He was owner of Aamco Transmission and later DeKalb Truck Parts. Over the years he was involved in the annual Corn Fest Event in DeKalb, collecting every T-Shirt and always attending the event.
He is survived by his children, Kristen Ayres, Tim Schroeder; six grandchildren, Raychael, Alexis, Gary, Natalyia, Violet, Evan; two sisters, Eileen (Steve) Brewer, Joyce (Dale) Hager; one brother, Craig Schroeder; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert in 1975; and his mother, Yvonne in 2012. A Private Family Funeral will be held with the Rev. William Badal of First Baptist Church in Sycamore. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dale H. Schroeder Memorial Fund, addressed to the Schroeder Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020