Dan Fredrick Morsch
Born: January 30, 1931; in Hinckley, IL
Died: July 21, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
Dan Fredrick Morsch, age 89, of Hinckley, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. He was born on January 30, 1931 in Hinckley, IL the son of Elmer John and Josephine (Lindholm) Morsch Sr.
Dan was united in marriage on February 24, 1956 to the former Mary Ellen Johnson and they spent the next 50 years together until her passing on October 31, 2006. He was a lifelong member of the Hinckley First United Methodist Church in Hinckley, IL. Mr. Morsch served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member, for 65 years, of the Hinckley American Legion Post #589. Dan was a Hinckley Village Board Member from 1969 until 1993 and served for a short time as the Hinckley Village President. Dan was a heavy equipment operator, for many years, until his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Penny Morsch of Hinckley, IL, Keith (Teresa) Morsch of Somonauk, IL, Scott (Julie) Morsch of Hinckley, IL, and Neal (Chris) Morsch of Somonauk, IL; his grandchildren, Jennifer Morsch, Morgan (Ron) Cadwalader, Michel Morsch, Jessica (Eli) Dieckmann, Daniel (Mina) Morsch, Derek (fiancée, Bri Miller) Morsch, and Jacob Morsch; his five great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry (Dixie) Morsch of Mesa, AZ; his sister, Joan (Forrest) Leff of Casper, WY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Josephine Morsch Sr; his wife, Mary Ellen Morsch; his infant daughter, Catherine Ann Morsch; his sisters, Karin (Jay) Rhoten and Mava (Don) Coakes; and his brother E. John (Betty) Morsch Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 N. Maple St., Hinckley, IL with Pastor Sejoon Jang officiating.
Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, Hinckley, IL.
