Danial A. Hiland
Born: November 3, 1959
Died: October 30, 2019
Danial A Hiland, 59, long time resident of Maple Park, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Central DuPage Hospital.
He is survived by his sister, Janene (Dennis) Donelson of Longmont CO, his brother, Lane (Marilyn) Hiland of Elgin, IL, nephews Sam (Kari) Mullis of Longmont, CO, Mitchell (Tuesday) Hiland of Ft. Collins CO and nieces Lauren (Derek) Roth of Berthoud, CO and Adrienne (Adam) Adamczyk of Batavia, IL, along with four great nieces and two great nephews. He is also survived by many loyal life-long friends that he considered his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Joyce Hiland. His grandparents, Arthur and Anna (Glidden) Hiland and Ralph and Lenora (Wildman) Waite and several aunts and uncles.
Dan was a 1977 graduate of DeKalb High School. He was employed by Parent Petroleum in St. Charles, IL. Before starting at Parent, he worked various jobs, but often looked back fondly at his time serving as manager of Appletree Records, where his love and knowledge of music was put to good use.
A celebration of his life, will be held on November 3rd, what would have been his 60th birthday at the American Legion Hall, 203 Main St, Maple Park IL. The gathering begins at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019