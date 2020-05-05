Daniel C. Duval
Born: March 15, 1933; in Sycamore, IL
Died: April 30, 2020; in Leland, IL
Daniel C. Duval, 87, born March 15, 1933, in Sycamore, Ill., to Fredrick and Harriette (Hindenburg) Duval, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home in Leland, with his daughter, Danette by his side.
His family said he led a full, wonderful life in service to the community as a bus driver and a founding member of the Genoa-Kingston Rescue Squad. He was a 43-year charter member, from 1971-2014, when he retired.
He had been sick for many months and during his recent hospital stay, his only concern was getting home.
He left behind a legacy of a great family and the fine examples of service to all.
A veteran of the US Army from 1952-1954, Dan graduated from Genoa Kingston High School in 1951.
Dan married Sharon Groth on June 16, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa. His biggest and best role in life was her loving husband; they stayed together throughout everything life thew at them with never a doubt about their commitment to each other.
Dan is survived by his children, Dean (Jacki) Duval of Sycamore, who inherited his love of trucks and driving skills, Danette (Jim) Barnes of Leland, and Dyan (David) Swineheart of DeKalb. Well-loved family traditions, such as Sunday-night Duval family dinners, passed down from Dan's parents, were provided in his last years by Dyan, and faithful daily care was given by Danette.
Dan loved his grandchildren, Ben (Kim) Duval of Genoa, Bethany (Zach) Petritsch of Hinckley, Andy (Elena Gaeta) Barnes of Dalzell, Kayli (Tony) Adkinson of Sycamore, Jeff (Madison) Barnes of Tiffin, IA, Adam Swineheart of Cortland, Matthew Swineheart of Cortland, Lauren Duval of Sycamore, and Eric Swineheart of DeKalb, and never failed to ask how and what they were doing and spent many an evening at an event the kids were at. Having two grandsons in the Fire Service brought a smile to his face all the time and he loved to sit and talk with them about their experiences.
Late in life he became "Great Papa" and his eyes would so light up watching those kids play. He will be remembered by his great-grandchildren, Stella and Lydia Petritsch, Levi (who called him the "Great One") and Adeline Duval and Cecelia Adkinson.
He is further survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Verl and Margaret Groth; nieces and nephews, Doug (Linda) Duval, Dennis (Grace) Duval, Dayle (Tom) Roberts, Dane (Kim) Duval, David (Phylis) Groth, Linda (Curt) Bugna and Brenda (Allen) Stark. As much their kids as their children, Dan and Sharon never missed a birthday, wedding or any chance to see them.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon in 2013; a daughter, Dixie, at birth; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Don and Adeline Duval, and Dave and Cora Duval.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held and a memorial service will be held later, with details to be determined at that time. Burial will be in Genoa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Daniel C. Duval Family in care of Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, 60178.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 5, 2020.