Daniel J. Stanko
Born: June 10, 1952; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: September 25, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
Daniel J. Stanko, 68, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at home in Sandwich. He was born on June 10, 1952 to John Martin Stanko and Joyce Carol (nee Schuermann) Villers (James) in Elmhurst, IL. He was married to the love of his life, Anne Marie Schramer, on July 8, 1977 in Wheaton, IL.
Daniel worked as a Master Electrician for Sahara-Henderson Engineering in Sandwich for 44 years until his retirement in 2017. He graduated from St. John's School for the Deaf in Milwaukee, WI in 1971. He attended Gallaudet University for a few semesters, but his natural predisposition towards electrical engineering secured him employment with Sahara-Henderson Engineering. He was a loving father and husband, had a great sense of humor, caring, hardworking man who always provided for his family and others. He loved to take things apart and put them back together again. He was an avid train collector and loved going to train parks and museums. He enjoyed travelling when he could, camping, boating, and socializing with the Deaf community. He loved food, especially leftovers. He often wrote love notes to his wife and remembered special anniversaries and birthdays every year.
Daniel leaves behind his wife Anne Marie Stanko, his children Gabriel Stanko, Danielle (Johnny) Arredondo, Polly (Brian) Walden, grandchildren Kristina Stanko, Daniel Robert Stanko, JJ Arredondo, Roman Arredondo, Leon Arredondo, Mackenzie Walden, Grace Walden, and great grandchild, Evelynn May Lambert, siblings Laura (Salvador) Pariso, Steven Stanko, Matthew Stanko, Mary (Joe) Chambers, Joseph (Sherry) Stanko, and Michael Stanko, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and dog Icees.
A memorial mass will be held on October 28 at St. Mary's Church in Sycamore at 10:30 a.m. for family and close friends. Face masks are required per current state restrictions. The mass will be livestreamed on stmarysycamore.com
. A private luncheon will be held following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's in his name in honor of his favorite charity.
Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com