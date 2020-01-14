Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Danny Garcia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Danny L. Garcia

Danny L. Garcia Obituary
Danny L. Garcia

Born: January 26, 1967; in DeKalb, IL

Died: January 10, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Danny L. Garcia, 52, of Cortland, Illinois, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. He was born January 26, 1967, in DeKalb, the son of Trendia B. "Danny" Garcia and Alice E. (Dresser) Garcia. Danny was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1985. He was employed by Anderson Auto Body in Genoa for six years and formerly by Precision Collision in Westfield, Wisconsin for 15 years. Danny was an avid stockcar enthusiast and loved to fish with his children and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Trendia Garcia, Kevin Garcia and Darrin Garcia; his mother, Alice Garcia; two brothers, Silvestre Garcia and Clifford Garcia; two sisters, Theresa Dresser and Trena (Gene) Noble; several nieces and nephews; and his step-son, Justin Talley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Trendia B. "Danny" Garcia; and his grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Danny L. Garcia Memorial Fund, addressed to the Garcia Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
