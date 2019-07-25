Darlene R. Gruett



Darlene R. Gruett, 83, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Dekalb County Rehab & Nursing Center. The daughter of Ruth (Pearson) Ball, she was born on December 16, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan. She married Mike Gruett on July 9, 1954, in Askov, Minnesota.



Darlene was a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John in Sycamore and worked at the Dekalb County Courthouse, The City of Sycamore, Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, Henderson's, Johnson's Menswear, Cooper's Jewelers, and the Hallmark Store.



Darlene was loved and will be missed by her husband, Mike; children, Kelly (Tom) Doty of Sycamore, and Michelle (Craig) King of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Benjamin (Melissa) Doty of Sycamore, Rebecca (Jason) Weilbaker of Sycamore, Scott (Lindsay) Doty of Elburn, Grant Tygett of Reno, Nevada, and Reed (Riley) King of Dayton, Nevada; 12 great-grandchildren, Miles, Aida, Elliot, Liam, Harper, Paige, Sawyer, Emma, Blayke, Ella, Caroline, and Lauralee; siblings, Carole (Paul) Maloney and Don Ball.



Preceding her in death is her mother; and brothers, George and Hank Ball.



In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations for a memorial fund to be used at a later time.



A Celebration of life gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm, Saturday, July 27 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Il. 60178.



For information: 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 25, 2019