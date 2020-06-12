Darlene Vogeler



Darlene Vogeler 87, passed away April 11, 2020 at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, Mo. Darlene was the youngest daughter of Charles and Amanda (Lowery) Green and wife of Ronald Vogeler.



Darlene worked at Northern Illinois University for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999.



She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Vogeler, sisters Nan Dietz, Mattie Colvin, Irene Gorman and brothers Edward and Calvin.



Darlene is survived by her four children, Paul (Becky) Sheldon, Rebecca (Greg) Lindenberg, Steven Sheldon, and Laura (Clive) Veri, brother Robert (Eva) Green, seven grandchildren Amanda, Lydia, Emily, Katherine, Andrew, Rachel, Alyssa and four great grandchildren Carter, Emma, Collin and Sarah.



Cremation has taken place, no formal funeral service will be held, private family gathering has occurred.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store