Darlene Wood Obituary
Darlene Wood (nee Stanek), 90, originally of Fort Dodge, IA, passed away at the Lawlis Hospice in Mequon, WI on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

She was born in Fort Dodge IA, attended Fort Dodge schools and graduated with a degree in horticulture from Iowa State University in Ames, where she met her husband, Richard, who survives her.

She and Richard moved to DeKalb, IL in 1956, where they raised their two sons, David (Sharry) and Darrel (Armando), who survive her. For many years she worked at Glidden Campus Florist, and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi women's social network.

In 1979 they moved to Cedarburg, WI, where they resided until moving into assisted living in Grafton, WI in July 2019. She was active for many years in the Cedarburg Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lydia (Fibiker) and William Stanek, her brothers Marvin and Laurin and sister Janice, and their spouses, a brother-in-law Wayne, niece Leica and nephew Gary. She is survived by eight grandchildren, five nieces and four nephews, as well as her sister-in-law, Anna Mae.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for later in the year.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020
