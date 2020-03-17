|
|
Darrell E. Butz
Born: August 27, 1949; Sydney MT
Died: March 3, 2020; Elgin, IL
Darrell E. Butz, passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph's Hospital at the age of 70.
He is survived by his son Jason Krueger (Shannon Krueger), 2 grandchildren Abygael and Kristoffer Krueger, one sister, Brenda Green, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Thelma Butz, and two brothers, Donald and James Butz.
A memorial will be held at the Genoa Veterans Home/American Legion Post 337, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa IL on Friday March 20 from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a Veterans charity of your choosing.
Darrell's final resting place will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, where a private family military ceremony will be held.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020