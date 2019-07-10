Darren Lean Gochee



Born: Oct 1, 1959; in DeKalb, IL



Died: July 5, 2019; in Shabbona, IL



Darren L. "Butch" Gochee, 59, of Maple Park, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2019.



He was born October 1, 1959, in DeKalb, to Virgil and Arlene (Baie) Gochee. He graduated from Shabbona High School class of 1978. He worked at Farm & Fleet in DeKalb, and later at 3M in DeKalb. Darren married Verda (Embry) Gochee on May 18, 1990 in Shabbona.



He grew up in Shabbona and, as a boy, he and his friends, usually Jim and Richard, would go fishing and tubing down the Little Indian Creek before Lake Shabbona was built. He was part of the crew that planted pine trees at the park when it was created. As an adult, he also liked hunting with his friends Jack and J, and woodworking. Darren, Jim, and Jack are back together again.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Verda Gochee; his son, Vernon Gochee, of Maple Park; two step-children, Chris Embry (Greg) Mohr and their three children, Caleb, Joseph, and Micah, of Carlock, IL and Kyle (Nettie) Embry and their two children, Tristan and Keara, of Galena, IL, sisters, Susan (Cornel) Recknor of Earlville and their three children Cory (Connie) Recknor and their children Marissa, Tristan, and Trey, Charles Fruit, and Teresa (Nick) Frank and daughter Jessica (Erwin) Villanova and their children Elexia and Eli, sister Angel (Cliff) Goins of Porter, IN, and sister Gigi (Charles) Statler of Cortland and their children, Christopher (Sandra Lee) Statler of Shabbona and Elisabeth Statler of Cortland. He is also survived by his aunt Rosella Dieter of Park Ridge.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A visitation will take place from 9:00 - 11:00 on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at Jacobson Funeral Home, 303 N Illini, Shabbona, IL, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM. Reverend James Allen of the Shabbona United Church of Christ will be officiating.



Memorials may be made to Shabbona Lake State Park. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 10, 2019