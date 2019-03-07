David A. Hamilton



Born: August 16, 1927; in Grand Rapids, MI



Died: March 5, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



David A. Hamilton, 91, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Bethany Rehab & Health Care Center in DeKalb.



He was born August 16, 1927, in Grand Rapids, Michigan the son of Ralph S. and Margit A. (Czrny) Hamilton. David married Christine M. Pearson on September 20, 1956, in DeKalb, Illinois.



David was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict with the 46 Engineers Unit in Ft. Hood, Texas from 1950-1952. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's and a Master's Degrees. David was employed by Northern Illinois University as a Librarian for 28 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 66 for 50 years.



He is survived by his daughter, Erica (Dan) Barrett of Wheaton; his son, Mark (Kim) Hamilton of DeKalb; two grandchildren, Adrian and Alex Hamilton; one brother, Sam Hamilton of Rantoul, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine in 2011; and their several beloved dogs.



A Family Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the David A. Hamilton Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hamilton Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary