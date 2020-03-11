|
|
David C. Baker
Born: August 3, 1948; in Sandwich, IL
Died: March 8, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
David C. Baker, age 71, of Sandwich, IL passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Valley West Community Hospital in Sandwich, IL. He was born on August 3, 1948 in Sandwich, IL the son of Richard C and Hazel Jeanne (Weir) Baker.
David was united in marriage on May 22, 1982 to the former Candace Shumway and they spent the next 37 happy years together.
He is survived by his wife, Candi Baker of Sandwich, IL; his son, Brent Baker of Sandwich, IL; his daughter, Kelsey (Kurt) Mattson of Hinckley, IL; his grandson, Truitt Mattson; and his mother, Jeanne Baker of Leland, IL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Baker in 2018.
Mr. Baker was a longtime member of the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sandwich, IL. He began his career as a painting contractor and simultaneously was a clinical psychologist at the Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich, IL. David served on the Board of Directors and was later appointed as its Associate Director in 1991.
In 1992 he became the Executive Director and was immediately faced with a struggle to keep Open Door's doors open. The Department of Human Services met with Open Door to discuss closure. Through Dave's leadership, a strong community outpouring, a dedicated board of directors, strong assistance from legislators, and IARF, Dave was able to convince DHS to give him the opportunity to save the organization. Open Door was saved. Dave remained executive director until his retirement in 2018.
He enjoyed gardening, studying history, and meeting and getting to know people from all walks of life. David was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Dave received his bachelor's and master's degree from Illinois State University where he was also awarded Alumnus of the Year in 2001. He served on many boards including Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Services where he served as treasurer from 2006 - 2018. Dave received the Fellow Award in 2000 and the Champion Award in 2018. He also served on the board of the YMCA and was president of the Sandwich Chamber of Commerce. He was recently elected president of the Leland Historical Society.
Dave and Open Door Rehabilitation Center received the DeKalb County Tribute to Heroes in 2005. Dave also received the Lifetime Achievement award from Open Door in 2018. Among the many great people he worked with, he was very close friends with several of the consumers whom he helped on his own personal time.
Donations may be directed to Open Door Rehabilitation Center, Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fox Valley Community Service, or the . Visitation will be held Friday, March 13th at Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory in Sandwich, Illinois from 4 to 7 pm. For more information go to www.nelsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020