David C. Livingson
David C. Livingston

Born: January 9, 1941; in Sandwich, IL

Died: September 27, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

David C. Livingston, age 79 of DeKalb, IL passed away at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1941 in Sandwich, IL the son of Clyde and Reva G. (Hawkins) Livingston.

Dave was united in marriage on April 25, 1964 to Ruth Ann Myers and they spent the next 56 years happily together. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Hillcrest Covenant Church in DeKalb, IL. Dave was employed for many years as an accountant at several local businesses in DeKalb, IL including Wurlitzer, Read Brothers and Castle-PrinTech. He was an avid Chicago sports fan but enjoyed nothing more than attending his granddaughter's sporting events. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Dave is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Livingston of DeKalb, IL; his daughters, Barbara (William) Meredith and Susan (Robert) Kauffman, both of Waterman, IL; his honorary son, Matthew (Melissa) Duffield of Crystal, MN; his granddaughters, Shawna (Aaron) Bennett, Samantha (Sam Contreras) Meredith, Kayla Sue Kauffman, Tara (Maclin Lettieri) Meredith and Nicole (Samuel White) Kauffman; his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Jane Bennett; his sister, Kristi (Jerry) Scherer of Ashton, IL; and his sister-in-law, Marcia Livingston of Madison, WI; also several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Reva Livingston; his honorary son, William Duffield; his brother, Darrell Livingston; and one niece.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, 1001 East Garfield Street, Waterman, IL with Reverend Jen Zerby, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the North Clinton Cemetery in Waterman, IL.

Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Waterman, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 264-3362.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nash-Nelson Chapel
1001 E. Garfield Street Rte 23
Waterman, IL 60556
(815) 264-3362
