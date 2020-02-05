|
David L. Hooker
Born: May 9, 1947
Died: January 2, 2020
David L. Hooker, of DeKalb, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 72.
He was born in Mendota, IL on May 9, 1947 to Marvin and Loretta Hooker, and later graduated from DeKalb High School in 1965. He spent three years working at Wurlitzer before serving in the U.S. Army from 1968 / 1970. Prior to serving in Viet Nam he married the love of his life Deborah (Stillson) on June 8, 1968. After serving his country he was employed by General Electric, where he worked for 30 years until retirement.
David enjoyed numerous things in life, but he especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, and sitting on the front porch feeding squirrels, and watching people and traffic go by. Throughout his life he always surrounded himself with animals and showed great compassion towards them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanne and brother Richard.
David is survived by his wife Deborah, his two children, Jenifer and Dave, his six grandchildren Brianna, Keagan, Kyler, Cassandra, Abigayle, and Christian, and his beloved dog Smiley.
No formal service will be held, as he chose to donate his body to Science Care in order to help future doctors learn about the human body.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020