David L. Miner
Born: April 19, 1942
Died: July 13, 2020
David L. Miner, 78, of DeKalb, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, from complications of a long-lasting lung disease. He was born to the late Wallace B. Miner and Clara B. Miner on April 19, 1942 in Bloomington, Indiana. The family lived in DeKalb, Illinois for most of their lives.
He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1960 and received his BS, MS, and PHD from Northern Illinois University. He taught physics at Waterman High School for most of his teaching career and for a short time in Rockford, Illinois. He was a member of Toastmasters International. David constructed Christmas displays that grew over the years and were open to the public during the Christmas season.
David is survived by two brothers and a sister, Fred (Cindy) Miner of Rockford, Il, Don (Brenda) Miner of Springfield, Il and Barbara (Bruce) Lawrie of Aurora Il, nine nieces and nephews, twenty great nieces and nephews, and three great great nieces and nephews.
No funeral or memorial services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Oak Crest Employee Scholarship Fund and sent to DeKalb Area Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, Illinois 60115.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506.
