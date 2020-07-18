1/1
David L. Miner
1942 - 2020
David L. Miner

Born: April 19, 1942

Died: July 13, 2020

David L. Miner, 78, of DeKalb, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, from complications of a long-lasting lung disease. He was born to the late Wallace B. Miner and Clara B. Miner on April 19, 1942 in Bloomington, Indiana. The family lived in DeKalb, Illinois for most of their lives.

He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1960 and received his BS, MS, and PHD from Northern Illinois University. He taught physics at Waterman High School for most of his teaching career and for a short time in Rockford, Illinois. He was a member of Toastmasters International. David constructed Christmas displays that grew over the years and were open to the public during the Christmas season.

David is survived by two brothers and a sister, Fred (Cindy) Miner of Rockford, Il, Don (Brenda) Miner of Springfield, Il and Barbara (Bruce) Lawrie of Aurora Il, nine nieces and nephews, twenty great nieces and nephews, and three great great nieces and nephews.

No funeral or memorial services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Oak Crest Employee Scholarship Fund and sent to DeKalb Area Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, Illinois 60115.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
