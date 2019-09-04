|
David Mason Scarbrough
David Mason Scarbrough, age 71 passed away unexpectedly at home August 29th, 2019. He was born in Elgin to Geraldene and Rex Scarbrough and resided there as well as Carpentersville, DeKalb and Creston.
Dave was a graduate of St. Edwards High School, Elgin and NIU in DeKalb. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and was employed by Eagle Food Stores in Elgin as well as both stores in DeKalb before their closing. Dave then was employed as the Sycamore Bus Route Driver for Voluntary Action Center until his retirement. His love for his family and fishing completed his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Cathy Scarbrough, his children Jim (Cindy) Feltz, Bob, Matt (Brandy)Scarbrough and Amy (Todd) Shirey. He also leaves behind his sister Pam (Pat) Seward, and sisters-in-laws Betty Scarbrough, Pam Jackson and brother-in-law Rick Jackson; his Grandchildren who were all so special to him Tyler, Skyler, Kayle, David, Jasmynn and Ava as well as his nephew Brent and nieces Mary, Kari, Mandy, Patty, Sam and Sara and Uncle Gene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and his brother John Scarbrough as well as many aunts and uncles.
His family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors in the NW Medicine Group for the exceptional care they gave to Dave these last 3 years; especially Dr. Wan and his nurse Allison, Jeremiah Loch and his nurses, all who always shared a laugh with Dave as well as Dr. Persuad.
Cremation arrangements were completed by the Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Home, Rochelle, IL. At Dave's request there will be no visitation services but a private memorial at Shabbona Lake where he spent so much time enjoying fishing with his family and friends. To remember him spend some time at a lake with a loved one. Memorials can be made direct to the family or the .
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019