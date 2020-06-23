David Morse
Born: December 10, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 19, 2020; in Mount Vernon, IL
David Morse, 76, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, formerly of Waterman, Illinois, peacefully passed away after a long battle with health issues at 10:30 pm June 19, 2020 at GreenTree in Mount Vernon. He was born December 10, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William L. and Esther (Kavanaugh) Morse. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1966 with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. David married Saundra Jane (Jorich) Morse on February 1, 1966 in Big Rock, Illinois and she survives in Mount Vernon.
In addition to his beloved wife of fifty-four years, David is survived by his two sons, Matt Morse and wife, Teresa Brosnan of Bellevue, Washington and Jim Morse and wife, Julie of Sherrard, Illinois; grandson, Grant Morse of Bridgeport, Illinois; sister-in-law, Theresa Wasson of Big Rock, Illinois; nephew, Kyle Baney of Big Rock, Illinois; sister, Phyllis Hopf of Willowbrook, Illinois; and niece, Kristin Benson and husband, Erik Lindseth of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David proudly served his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. He was a member of UDT12 and Seal Team One. He served in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star. He worked as a Senior Design Engineer at Caterpillar in Aurora, Illinois for thirty-six years before retiring in 2006. He farmed the family farm for twenty-five years.
Mr. Morse's family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, GreenTree Assisted Living and Residential Hospice in Mount Vernon, Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro, SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Mount Vernon and all the people who helped care for David over the past year. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made in David's honor to Wounded Warrior Project.
Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.
