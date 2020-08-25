David Paul Myers



Born: October 24, 1945



Died: August 20, 2020



David was born in DeKalb, IL, on October 24, 1945 the son of Wallace and Grace Myers. He took his last breath on August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family, after an illness caused by a stroke. He left behind his wife Connie (Lann) Myers and three sons Dean, Steven and Michael, and one grandson and a fourth generation Marine, Jacob Gile and two granddaughters Stephaney and Halle Myers, all of DeKalb. Also left behind, one brother Roger (Donna Biehl) Myers and three sisters, Sandy (Tommy) Finnan, Ardith (David) Hanson and Gayle (Doug) Meier and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Beverly Thryselius and Connie Hudson.



Dave attended St. Mary's School and DeKalb High School. After High School he joined the Marine Corp and served in Viet Nam. He worked at General Electric and A. O. Smith Harvestore, after retirement he worked at St. Mary's Church as a maintenance man until his death. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his passion for stock car racing, his love of Drum and Bugle Corp competition and love for his Grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb followed by Mass at 10:30am with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will be at St Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb following the mass with military honors provided by DeKalb American Legion. Due to CDC guidelines face masks will be required at the church. Memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date.



Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.





